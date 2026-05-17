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Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Invests $15.81 Million in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Fiserv logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management opened a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter, buying 235,367 shares worth about $15.81 million. The stake makes Fiserv about 1.8% of the firm’s portfolio and its 27th-largest holding.
  • Other institutional investors also added small new positions, and institutional ownership stands at 90.98%, showing the stock remains heavily held by funds.
  • Fiserv’s recent fundamentals and outlook are mixed: it beat quarterly EPS estimates, but revenue fell 2% year over year and analysts remain largely cautious, with a Hold-leaning consensus despite some price-target increases.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 235,367 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $15,810,000. Fiserv comprises about 1.8% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

More Fiserv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Fiserv unveiled agentOS, an agentic AI operating system for banks, and announced a collaboration with OpenAI and AWS. The company says the platform could improve financial-institution workflows and support longer-term growth. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: At its Investor Day, Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and laid out medium-term targets for revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth, which supported sentiment around the company’s turnaround plan. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Fiserv to $60 from $55, signaling some confidence in the stock’s valuation and near-term upside. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at TD Cowen and Loop Capital trimmed their price targets to $64 and $62, respectively, while keeping Hold ratings, reflecting cautious views on execution but not a strong bearish call. Article Title Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: BTIG also maintained a Hold rating, with analysts highlighting that long-term targets look attractive but near-term execution and valuation remain a risk. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Investor attention remains on the company’s recent quarter, where Fiserv beat EPS estimates but the market focused on margin pressure and operational transition risks, which helps explain why some investors remain cautious. Article Title

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.11. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $177.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.Fiserv's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Fiserv from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fiserv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $82.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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