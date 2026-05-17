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Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Comcast logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management initiated a new position in Comcast during Q4, buying 1,096,434 shares worth about $32.8 million. Comcast is now about 3.7% of the firm’s portfolio and its 5th-largest holding.
  • Comcast’s stock was down 1.6% and recently traded near its 52-week low. The shares opened at $24.76 versus a 12-month range of $24.53 to $36.66.
  • The company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue and also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, equal to a 5.3% annualized yield. Analysts currently have an average Hold rating with a consensus target price of $34.79.
  • Interested in Comcast? Here are five stocks we like better.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,096,434 shares of the cable giant's stock, valued at approximately $32,772,000. Comcast comprises about 3.7% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,444 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $23,806,000 after buying an additional 85,522 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 144,020 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of CMCSA opened at $24.76 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

More Comcast News

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore lifted their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, New Street Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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