Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 74,827 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,297,059 shares of the company's stock after selling 74,827 shares during the quarter. Kenvue makes up 2.5% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Kenvue worth $22,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth $6,528,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 210.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,823 shares of the company's stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 37,170 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 21.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 48,892 shares of the company's stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 219.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,481 shares of the company's stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 66,930 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,873,705 shares of the company's stock worth $39,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Get Kenvue alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Kenvue

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kenvue from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Kenvue's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Kenvue's payout ratio is presently 97.65%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kenvue, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kenvue wasn't on the list.

While Kenvue currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here