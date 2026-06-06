EULAV Asset Management Sells 58,600 Shares of Chemed Corporation $CHE

EULAV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,605 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,600 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.26% of Chemed worth $15,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chemed from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chemed from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $501.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemed

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total transaction of $842,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,993,927.47. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.33% of the company's stock.

Chemed Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $440.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Chemed Corporation has a 12-month low of $365.20 and a 12-month high of $565.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $409.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.56.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $657.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. Chemed's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Chemed's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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