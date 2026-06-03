Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys New Shares in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,129 shares of the life sciences company's stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,690 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $79,081,000 after acquiring an additional 124,246 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $2,319,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $1,479,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Illumina by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,976,850 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $1,897,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Illumina by 2,792.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 944,500 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $124,145,000 after acquiring an additional 911,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Get Illumina alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $38,453,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,830,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $463,146,860.76. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,880. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,002,371 shares of company stock worth $155,472,900. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $162.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.39. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.79 and a 12 month high of $165.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Illumina

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on Illumina to $180 from $170 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the genomics leader. Benzinga article

Guggenheim raised its price target on Illumina to $180 from $170 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the genomics leader. Positive Sentiment: Integrated DNA Technologies said its oncology research workflows are being optimized on Illumina software, a small but constructive development that could reinforce Illumina’s ecosystem in cancer research and data analysis. Business Wire article

Integrated DNA Technologies said its oncology research workflows are being optimized on Illumina software, a small but constructive development that could reinforce Illumina’s ecosystem in cancer research and data analysis. Neutral Sentiment: Recent news about genomics and synthetic biology stocks being in the spotlight highlights ongoing investor interest in the sector, though the coverage did not specifically point to Illumina as a named leader in those articles. Yahoo Finance article

Recent news about genomics and synthetic biology stocks being in the spotlight highlights ongoing investor interest in the sector, though the coverage did not specifically point to Illumina as a named leader in those articles. Neutral Sentiment: Illumina reported strong prior-quarter results, beating EPS and revenue estimates and maintaining FY2026 guidance, which continues to underpin the stock’s fundamental case. MarketBeat article

Illumina reported strong prior-quarter results, beating EPS and revenue estimates and maintaining FY2026 guidance, which continues to underpin the stock’s fundamental case. Negative Sentiment: Director Keith A. Meister sold a large block of shares in multiple transactions, and CAO Scott D. Ericksen also sold stock. While the sales were disclosed and one was under a 10b5-1 plan, the size and frequency of insider selling can weigh on investor sentiment. SEC filing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $138.38.

View Our Latest Report on ILMN

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illumina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illumina wasn't on the list.

While Illumina currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here