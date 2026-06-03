Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $1.88 Million in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,508 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMH. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 21,864.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,774,489 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,410 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,810,964 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $507,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,717 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,888,809 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $96,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,131 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,372,586 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $78,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,093 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,271,280 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $175,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,972 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The company had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $470.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $33.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Homes 4 Rent

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 2,041 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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