Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New $56.13 Million Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 428,288 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $56,127,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $159.09 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $147.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.86 and a 1-year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $34,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,803,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,674,486,109.28. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,943,142 shares of company stock worth $314,618,583. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Arista Networks as a strong growth stock, pointing to its appeal across growth and momentum screens and reinforcing the view that ANET remains a high-quality long-term compounder. Article Title

Zacks highlighted Arista Networks as a strong growth stock, pointing to its appeal across growth and momentum screens and reinforcing the view that ANET remains a high-quality long-term compounder. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note said ANET is benefiting from AI infrastructure spending, with hyperscalers expanding networks and driving demand for next-generation Ethernet products, which supports the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Another Zacks note said ANET is benefiting from AI infrastructure spending, with hyperscalers expanding networks and driving demand for next-generation Ethernet products, which supports the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on Arista Networks, with multiple analysts reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and lifting price targets, reflecting confidence in continued revenue and earnings growth.

Wall Street remains constructive on Arista Networks, with multiple analysts reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and lifting price targets, reflecting confidence in continued revenue and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings were solid, with Arista beating EPS and revenue estimates and posting 35% year-over-year revenue growth, which continues to underpin bullish sentiment.

Recent earnings were solid, with Arista beating EPS and revenue estimates and posting 35% year-over-year revenue growth, which continues to underpin bullish sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high, and several small new positions were reported, but these filings are unlikely to be a major near-term driver on their own.

Institutional ownership remains high, and several small new positions were reported, but these filings are unlikely to be a major near-term driver on their own. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt, CEO Jayshree Ullal, and major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim may create some short-term caution, even though the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $185.72.

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About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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