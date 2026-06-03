Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New Investment in TransUnion $TRU

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,872 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

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TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.95. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is 13.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price objective on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.27.

Read Our Latest Report on TransUnion

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $35,965.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,975,067.59. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $359,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 84,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,262.23. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,826. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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