Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,617,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $157,390,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,849 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $110,045,000 after buying an additional 70,445 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 209,794 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $60,284,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 199,656 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $83,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.87, for a total value of $5,478,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,341,594.12. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.91, for a total value of $5,205,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,197,477.83. The trade was a 19.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 614,043 shares of company stock valued at $344,991,997. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 target price on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $619.42.

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United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $540.05 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $566.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.87. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $272.12 and a 12-month high of $609.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.United Therapeutics's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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