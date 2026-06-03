Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Purchases New Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,283 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 522.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,346 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $153,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,937 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 570.0% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,634,040 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,167 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1,467.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 783,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 733,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 35.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,331,333 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $176,626,000 after purchasing an additional 612,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 664.1% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 310,317 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 269,704 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Zacks Research downgraded Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Akamai Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $169,754.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,961.26. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $1,564,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,054.56. The trade was a 40.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,908 shares of company stock worth $2,058,758. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $160.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business's 50 day moving average price is $120.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $165.45. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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