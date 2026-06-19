Evansbrook LLC Acquires New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Evansbrook LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Evansbrook LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 10Elms LLP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,013.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,016.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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