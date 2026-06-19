Evansbrook LLC Acquires Shares of 2,706 Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Evansbrook LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,706 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $434.46 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.37 and a 1 year high of $439.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,442 shares of company stock worth $40,422,954. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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