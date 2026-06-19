Evansbrook LLC Buys Shares of 3,456 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Evansbrook LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Evansbrook LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $409.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leerink Partners lifted its price target on UnitedHealth Group and reiterated an outperform rating, pointing to stronger expected margins at Optum Health and improving turnaround momentum. Article

Leerink Partners lifted its price target on UnitedHealth Group and reiterated an outperform rating, pointing to stronger expected margins at Optum Health and improving turnaround momentum. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary from Wall Street suggests investors are becoming more confident that UnitedHealth’s operational recovery is gaining traction after last year’s share price decline. Article

Recent commentary from Wall Street suggests investors are becoming more confident that UnitedHealth’s operational recovery is gaining traction after last year’s share price decline. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealth was mentioned among healthcare and enterprise-advisory companies in a story about Optura adding strategic advisors, but the announcement was not about UNH’s operations or guidance. Article

UnitedHealth was mentioned among healthcare and enterprise-advisory companies in a story about Optura adding strategic advisors, but the announcement was not about UNH’s operations or guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Several roundup-style articles highlighted UnitedHealth as a stock to watch, but they did not add a new company-specific catalyst. Article

Several roundup-style articles highlighted UnitedHealth as a stock to watch, but they did not add a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Earlier in the period, UnitedHealth fell more than the broader market in a trading session, reflecting some lingering volatility even as analyst sentiment improved. Article

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:UNH opened at $400.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $415.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $371.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.05.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 70.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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