Evansbrook LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Evansbrook LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,068 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of Evansbrook LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,205.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,650,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,810,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,334,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450,766 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 882.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,688,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $400.49 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.77 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock's fifty day moving average is $402.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here