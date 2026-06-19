Evansbrook LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Evansbrook LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,485 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Evansbrook LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rare Wolf Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Lexington Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000. First Growth Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,324 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s latest earnings showed a solid beat on both profit and revenue, with strong year-over-year growth, reinforcing the bank’s underlying earnings power and supporting the long-term bull case for JPM .

JPMorgan’s latest earnings showed a solid beat on both profit and revenue, with strong year-over-year growth, reinforcing the bank’s underlying earnings power and supporting the long-term bull case for . Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Asset Management and Chase are still leaning into growth initiatives, including a wider European digital banking push and a new public/private model portfolio partnership with Morningstar, which could expand fee and retail banking opportunities over time. JPMorgan Chase Expands Chase Digital Bank Across Europe In Five Year Push

JPMorgan Asset Management and Chase are still leaning into growth initiatives, including a wider European digital banking push and a new public/private model portfolio partnership with Morningstar, which could expand fee and retail banking opportunities over time. Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary remains constructive on banks, with analysts noting that a higher-rate environment could boost net interest income for lenders like JPM , and that investors have been rotating into financials. Fed Holds Rates But Signals Hike: Key Takeaways for Bank Investors

Some market commentary remains constructive on banks, with analysts noting that a higher-rate environment could boost net interest income for lenders like , and that investors have been rotating into financials. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan also tapped insider Ben Walter to lead its workplace solutions unit, a management update that looks incremental rather than stock-moving. JPMorgan taps Walter to lead workplace solutions unit as La Padula heads to IRS

JPMorgan also tapped insider Ben Walter to lead its workplace solutions unit, a management update that looks incremental rather than stock-moving. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines simply reflect JPMorgan’s broader market influence, including its views on equities, European stocks, and crypto mining, but these are not direct catalysts for the bank’s shares.

Several headlines simply reflect JPMorgan’s broader market influence, including its views on equities, European stocks, and crypto mining, but these are not direct catalysts for the bank’s shares. Negative Sentiment: Macro concerns are weighing on the stock, including renewed worries that the Fed could keep rates elevated or even hike, which can pressure funding costs, credit quality, and securities valuations for banks like JPM .

Macro concerns are weighing on the stock, including renewed worries that the Fed could keep rates elevated or even hike, which can pressure funding costs, credit quality, and securities valuations for banks like . Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan also reportedly restricted Anthropic’s Claude AI access for Hong Kong staff, highlighting tighter governance and geopolitical scrutiny around AI use in sensitive markets. JPMorgan Chase cuts off Anthropic access for its Hong Kong staff, FT reports

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $325.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $272.11 and a 12-month high of $338.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $308.83 and a 200 day moving average of $307.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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