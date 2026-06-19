Evansbrook LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Evansbrook LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,554 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.9% of Evansbrook LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $1,099.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $975.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $918.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $630.01 and a 52-week high of $1,125.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.12 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $941.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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