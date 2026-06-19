Evansbrook LLC Purchases New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Evansbrook LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,887 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein upgraded NextEra Energy (NEE) to strong-buy , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the utility’s growth prospects and valuation. Zacks.com

Bernstein upgraded NextEra Energy (NEE) to , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the utility’s growth prospects and valuation. Positive Sentiment: UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated coverage on NextEra Energy with a Buy rating, citing Dominion merger synergies and data-center-driven growth upside. Article

UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated coverage on NextEra Energy with a rating, citing Dominion merger synergies and data-center-driven growth upside. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlight NextEra’s clean-energy push, renewables backlog, stable cash flows, and improving return on equity, which could support longer-term earnings growth. Article

Several articles highlight NextEra’s clean-energy push, renewables backlog, stable cash flows, and improving return on equity, which could support longer-term earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary says NextEra may be undervalued on its Dominion/data-center story, but the stock has also seen recent weakness over the past month and quarter. Article

Market commentary says NextEra may be undervalued on its Dominion/data-center story, but the stock has also seen recent weakness over the past month and quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Broader utility-stock coverage and commentary continue to frame NextEra as a defensive income play with stable cash flows, supporting investor interest without a major new catalyst. Article

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.20 and a one year high of $98.75. The company's fifty day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $180.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

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