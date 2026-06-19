Evansbrook LLC Purchases New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Evansbrook LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,712 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,558,563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 82.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,396,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,659 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,182.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $525,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,032,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,098 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Arista Networks by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,280,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $298,868,000 after buying an additional 1,724,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upgraded Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research lowered Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.63.

Read Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE:ANET opened at $169.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.61. The business's 50-day moving average price is $157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.Arista Networks's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,112,056. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,603,747 shares of company stock valued at $423,901,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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