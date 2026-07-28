Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd Cuts Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,046 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,351,000 after acquiring an additional 147,701 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 105,915 shares of the company's stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 81,511 shares of the company's stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. Indivisible Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $2,120,000. Finally, MOR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $1,975,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $148.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $346.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $147.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.82. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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