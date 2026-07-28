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Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd Has $206,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
PepsiCo logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Evelyn Partners Asset Management reduced its PepsiCo stake by 90% in the first quarter, selling 11,986 shares and retaining 1,326 shares valued at approximately $206,000.
  • PepsiCo reported quarterly revenue of $24.18 billion and earnings of $2.20 per share, slightly exceeding analyst expectations, while revenue increased 6.4% year over year.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.48, equivalent to $5.92 annually and a 4.2% yield. Analysts’ consensus rating is “Hold,” with an average price target of $157.90 versus the stock’s reported price of $139.79.
  • Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo.

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,986 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $25,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.79 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $141.93 and its 200-day moving average is $151.01. The company has a market cap of $190.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group set a $159.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler set a $176.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $157.90.

Get Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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