Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Acquires 6,319 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 266.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,690 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Boeing were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $15,413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,021 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,485,294 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $6,401,847,000 after purchasing an additional 286,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,025,435 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $3,679,592,000 after purchasing an additional 533,753 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,900 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,224,752,000 after purchasing an additional 135,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,370,415 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $948,905,000 after purchasing an additional 138,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $219.23 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $222.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $262.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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