Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Acquires 6,494 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,651 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total transaction of $16,270,119.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 235,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,037,002.95. The trade was a 21.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total transaction of $1,447,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 145,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,058,590. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $317.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $368.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.75.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $387.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $331.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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