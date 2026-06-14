Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,107.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,331 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 173,651 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Netflix were worth $17,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,021.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $80.34 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.11. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. President Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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