Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 118.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $380.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $396.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.61 and a 1-year high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Zacks Research downgraded Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $485.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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