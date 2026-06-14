Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Has $10.49 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,138 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 18,413 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $90.81 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $93.10.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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