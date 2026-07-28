Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Has $148.09 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,201 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 12,048 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 4.0% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $148,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 277,013 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $93,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 41,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,927,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9%

TSM stock opened at $399.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $223.70 and a one year high of $479.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $427.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders acquired 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $496.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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