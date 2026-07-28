Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Has $16.24 Million Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,705 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $16,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $154.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.84. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank raised ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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