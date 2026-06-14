Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Has $26.43 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,236 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 11,122 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Walmart were worth $26,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,709,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 275,341 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $30,676,000 after acquiring an additional 81,635 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,886 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $104,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,026 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $40,855,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in Walmart by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 13,343 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $121.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.59. The stock's fifty day moving average is $125.28 and its 200 day moving average is $121.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 577,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,607,543.76. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 128,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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