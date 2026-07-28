Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Has $33.73 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,958 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 49,336 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.9% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,809,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $4,774,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,619,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,169,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,779 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,783,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,958,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,833 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,172,503 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,594,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE BAC opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. The company has a market cap of $441.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Bank of America had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of America's payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore set a $63.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of America from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on BAC

More Bank of America News

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About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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