Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Has $53.65 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,140 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.5% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $53,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $18,258,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31,455,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $3,072,744,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57,845.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,427,896 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,406,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,706 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,183.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,845 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $770,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,701,353 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,462,550,000 after buying an additional 1,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $558.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.27 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The firm has a market cap of $207.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $496.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $617.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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