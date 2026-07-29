Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Has $59,000 Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI - Free Report) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 12,678 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Herc were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Herc by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,925 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,282 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Herc by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 69,196 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $287,269,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,851 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,098,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised Herc from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Herc from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Herc from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRI

Herc Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $149.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.90, a P/E/G ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.01. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.45 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. Herc had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Herc's payout ratio is currently -1,037.04%.

Key Stories Impacting Herc

Here are the key news stories impacting Herc this week:

Positive Sentiment: Herc reported adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share , well above the $0.76 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 20.2% year over year to $1.20 billion, also exceeding expectations. Herc Holdings Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Herc reported adjusted earnings of , well above the $0.76 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 20.2% year over year to $1.20 billion, also exceeding expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 full-year guidance, signaling confidence that the completed H&E Equipment Services integration will support continued growth. Revenue synergies and cost savings are building, with incremental savings expected to reach approximately $125 million by year-end. Herc Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Increases 2026 Full Year Guidance

Management raised its 2026 full-year guidance, signaling confidence that the completed H&E Equipment Services integration will support continued growth. Revenue synergies and cost savings are building, with incremental savings expected to reach approximately $125 million by year-end. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators viewed the post-earnings pullback as a potential entry point, arguing that HRI’s valuation remains attractive relative to its growth prospects despite a substantial rally since March. Herc Holdings' Dip Offers An Entry Point

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc NYSE: HRI operates as a leading equipment rental provider in North America, offering a wide range of machinery and support services to construction, industrial, government and event sectors. The company's fleet includes aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, material handling solutions, power generation units and specialty tools, enabling clients to scale their operations without the capital expense of ownership. In addition to basic machinery rentals, Herc provides value-added services such as equipment maintenance, on-site safety training and project consulting to help customers optimize productivity and maintain compliance with industry standards.

Founded as part of Hertz Global Holdings, the equipment rental business was spun off as an independent public company in early 2016.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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