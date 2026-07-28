Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Purchases 44,876 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,010 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 44,876 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 548 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $149.17 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $153.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $178.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $186.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APH

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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