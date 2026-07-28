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Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Purchases New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
EOG Resources logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP acquired 30,864 shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter, valued at approximately $4.46 million. Institutional investors collectively own 89.91% of the company.
  • EOG reported quarterly EPS of $3.41, beating estimates of $3.23, while revenue reached $6.92 billion and increased 22.1% year over year.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, equivalent to a $4.08 annualized payout and a 2.9% yield. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $155.32.
  • Five stocks we like better than EOG Resources.

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,864 shares of the energy exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $4,462,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of EOG opened at $140.31 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $151.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm's fifty day moving average is $136.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.32. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Capital One Financial dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Williams Trading set a $177.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.32.

View Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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