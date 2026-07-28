Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Burford Capital Limited $BUR

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR - Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051,903 shares of the company's stock after selling 777,450 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP owned about 0.48% of Burford Capital worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Burford Capital by 1,687.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Burford Capital from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Burford Capital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Burford Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Burford Capital from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BUR

Burford Capital Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:BUR opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Burford Capital Limited has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $920.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital NYSE: BUR is a leading global finance firm that specializes in litigation and arbitration funding, risk management, and asset recovery. The company provides capital to law firms and corporate clients to finance legal fees and associated costs in commercial disputes. In exchange for funding, Burford shares in any awards or settlements, enabling clients to pursue meritorious claims without bearing upfront legal expenses.

Founded in 2009 by Christopher Bogart, Burford was among the first firms to establish a dedicated litigation finance business.

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