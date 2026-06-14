Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,622 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 11,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.0% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Bank of America were worth $35,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $4,774,210,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $2,357,461,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 640.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,399,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,809,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 914.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 25,095,260 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,380,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The business's 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $397.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Autonomous Res dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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