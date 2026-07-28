Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Sells 15,096 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,042 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 15,096 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 190,798 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 80,419 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 992.1% during the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 66,531 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 60,439 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,195,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 65,880 shares during the last quarter. Endure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,629,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 35,891 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

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Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average of $79.63. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $97.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 9.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Barclays set a $114.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Interactive Brokers Group

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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