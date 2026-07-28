Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Sells 17,376 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,666 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,376 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $148.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.46 and a 200-day moving average of $148.82. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25. The company has a market capitalization of $346.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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