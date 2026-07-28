Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Sells 87,647 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW - Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,376 shares of the company's stock after selling 87,647 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Smurfit Westrock worth $24,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 4.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 1.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 22,283 shares of the company's stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the company's stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 5.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,082 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Smurfit Westrock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Smurfit Westrock from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:SW opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 1.22%.The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Smurfit Westrock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

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