Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Sells 9,200 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,735 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Shopify were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,418,903 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $998,137,000 after acquiring an additional 660,198 shares during the last quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the first quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the software maker's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 221,747 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Ampersand Capital Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ampersand Capital Group L.P. now owns 199,763 shares of the software maker's stock worth $23,696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Shopify by 115.5% in the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 15,410 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Shopify News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Anticipation of strong Q2 growth: Investors are reportedly expecting revenue growth in the high-twenties percentage range, helping drive buying ahead of earnings. The company’s subscription revenue recently grew 21%, supported by Shopify Plus adoption, enterprise customers and new AI tools. Shopify Jumps on Q2 Revenue Growth Hopes

Investors are reportedly expecting revenue growth in the high-twenties percentage range, helping drive buying ahead of earnings. The company’s subscription revenue recently grew 21%, supported by Shopify Plus adoption, enterprise customers and new AI tools. Positive Sentiment: Confidence in Shopify’s competitive position: RBC argued that Shopify has strong defenses against AI-driven software disruption, while other commentary characterized the company as an early leader in agentic commerce. These views reinforce the potential for AI to expand Shopify’s merchant tools rather than weaken its business model. RBC on Shopify’s AI Defensibility

RBC argued that Shopify has strong defenses against AI-driven software disruption, while other commentary characterized the company as an early leader in agentic commerce. These views reinforce the potential for AI to expand Shopify’s merchant tools rather than weaken its business model. Positive Sentiment: Expanded merchant distribution: DoorDash’s native Shopify integration lets eligible U.S. brick-and-mortar merchants synchronize catalogs and inventory and begin selling through DoorDash more easily. The partnership could increase Shopify’s ecosystem value and merchant engagement, although the near-term financial effect is uncertain. DoorDash Shopify Integration

DoorDash’s native Shopify integration lets eligible U.S. brick-and-mortar merchants synchronize catalogs and inventory and begin selling through DoorDash more easily. The partnership could increase Shopify’s ecosystem value and merchant engagement, although the near-term financial effect is uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Partner ecosystem development: Indian e-commerce agency Marmeto became a Shopify Platinum Partner, signaling continued expansion of Shopify’s implementation and services network but likely having limited direct impact on near-term results. Marmeto Becomes Shopify Platinum Partner

Indian e-commerce agency Marmeto became a Shopify Platinum Partner, signaling continued expansion of Shopify’s implementation and services network but likely having limited direct impact on near-term results. Negative Sentiment: Governance and reputational concerns: CEO Tobi Lütke faced criticism over apparent support for giving wealthy individuals greater voting power, including claims that the ultra-rich should receive multiple votes. The controversy could create reputational risk, though it has not yet altered Shopify’s operating outlook. Shopify CEO Voting Rights Criticism

Shopify Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.00 and a twelve month high of $182.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.27. The company has a market capitalization of $169.06 billion, a PE ratio of 128.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Shopify from $166.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $130.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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