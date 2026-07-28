Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 162.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,768 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,783 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

GEHC stock opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $89.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.96.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CFO James Saccaro purchased 3,310 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 87,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,742.60. This represents a 3.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lobo purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.18 per share, with a total value of $641,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at $921,817.34. The trade was a 229.20% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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