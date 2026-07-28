Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,672 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 8,282 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.7% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Dbs Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,061.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.4%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,046.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $308.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $694.05 and a 1 year high of $1,153.99. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,049.36 and its 200-day moving average is $952.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,450 shares of company stock valued at $29,668,201. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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