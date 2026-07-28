Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Has $13.65 Million Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd decreased its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,916 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 8,131 shares during the quarter. McDonald's accounts for approximately 1.6% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in McDonald's were worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 11.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,537 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,309 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald's by 2,261.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 294,100 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $91,403,000 after buying an additional 281,647 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in McDonald's by 33.5% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 523,540 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $162,711,000 after buying an additional 131,253 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald's by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 752,498 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $233,869,000 after buying an additional 24,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Manage LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the 1st quarter valued at $2,660,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s while lowering its price target from $365 to $340. The revised target still implies approximately 25.6% upside from the reference price, signaling that the analyst sees meaningful long-term value despite near-term concerns. Benzinga report

UBS maintained a rating on McDonald’s while lowering its price target from $365 to $340. The revised target still implies approximately 25.6% upside from the reference price, signaling that the analyst sees meaningful long-term value despite near-term concerns. Positive Sentiment: A recent investment analysis characterized McDonald’s as attractively priced, potentially supporting investor interest in the stock following its decline from the 52-week high. Fast Food At Bargain Prices: McDonald’s

A recent investment analysis characterized McDonald’s as attractively priced, potentially supporting investor interest in the stock following its decline from the 52-week high. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s advance occurred alongside a broader market upswing, suggesting that part of the move reflected overall market momentum rather than a major new company announcement. McDonald’s Beats Stock Market Upswing

The stock’s advance occurred alongside a broader market upswing, suggesting that part of the move reflected overall market momentum rather than a major new company announcement. Negative Sentiment: UBS expects McDonald’s second-quarter same-store sales to be “sluggish,” citing weaker consumer spending. Soft comparable sales could pressure near-term revenue growth and raise concerns about value-conscious customers. UBS expects sluggish Q2 same-store sales

UBS expects McDonald’s second-quarter same-store sales to be “sluggish,” citing weaker consumer spending. Soft comparable sales could pressure near-term revenue growth and raise concerns about value-conscious customers. Negative Sentiment: UBS’s price-target reduction reflects a more cautious earnings outlook, even though the firm retained its Buy rating.

UBS’s price-target reduction reflects a more cautious earnings outlook, even though the firm retained its Buy rating. Negative Sentiment: Recent consumer complaints alleging “shrinkflation” involving smaller drink portions could create reputational and value-perception risks, although the reports appear anecdotal rather than a confirmed financial impact. McDonald’s shrinkflation complaints

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $333.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald's

Insider Activity

In other McDonald's news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,634. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $270.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.64. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $260.96 and a 1 year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

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