Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Lowers Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,452 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,553,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,656 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $474,070,000 after buying an additional 903,223 shares in the last quarter. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,567,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 772,347 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $343,795,000 after buying an additional 510,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Mizuho set a $355.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $526.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $480.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $466.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROP opened at $375.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.96 and a 1 year high of $564.68. The stock's 50-day moving average is $341.17 and its 200 day moving average is $353.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.08%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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