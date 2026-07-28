Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Makes New $5.85 Million Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,848,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,429,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,467 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,919.2% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,987 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $412,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $253.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.89. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.75 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $280.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,850,714. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

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