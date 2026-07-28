Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Raises Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,843 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $111.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital set a $113.00 price objective on Nasdaq in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $110.00 price objective on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NDAQ

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Ab Investor purchased 56,782 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,882,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,439,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,603,103.84. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.40. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.55 and a 1 year high of $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Nasdaq's payout ratio is 36.15%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report).

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