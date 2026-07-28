Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Sells 11,198 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,071 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 11,198 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.0% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $18,258,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31,455,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,072,744,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57,845.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,427,896 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,406,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,706 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,183.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,845 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $770,000,000 after buying an additional 1,270,643 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,701,353 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,462,550,000 after buying an additional 1,230,872 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $558.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.27 and a 12 month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $617.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here