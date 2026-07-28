Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Sells 72,419 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,308 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 72,419 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.0% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9,060.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,876,878 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,578,773,000 after buying an additional 5,334,866 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,429,996,000 after buying an additional 3,450,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.00.

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Walt Disney Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of DIS opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.70. The company has a market capitalization of $167.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $121.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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