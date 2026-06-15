Eventide Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,790 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Micron Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Avid Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $737.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $981.61 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,089.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $677.58 and a 200 day moving average of $465.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Micron Technology's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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