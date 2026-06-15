Eventide Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,982 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 138.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,585 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,084 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 451 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,458 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $312.14 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $316.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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