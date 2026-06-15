Eventide Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 137,263 Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,927,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $1,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 180,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,529,193.48. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 247,262 shares of company stock worth $59,700,045 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BE opened at $260.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5,206.80 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $322.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.72.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here